ARMOR Market Capitalization Hits $44.25 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $44.25 million and $2.00 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00059467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.65 or 0.00364322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00190006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003868 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00841964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,024,821 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

