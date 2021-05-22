Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 677,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.