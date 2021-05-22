Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $465,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $237.28. 654,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

