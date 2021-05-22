Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $7.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $824.99. 507,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,972. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $822.36 and a 200 day moving average of $774.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

