Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. 19,871,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,553,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

