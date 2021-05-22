Assura’s (AGR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assura has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 73.40 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. Assura has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.