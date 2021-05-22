Atheios (ATH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $49.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $60,892.34 and $49.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,456.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,278.31 or 0.06082530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.42 or 0.01712433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00458661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00157043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.29 or 0.00606805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00439702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00378551 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,912,086 coins and its circulating supply is 40,358,788 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

