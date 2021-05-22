Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.42.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

