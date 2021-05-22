ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 1,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.