AT&T Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of T opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

