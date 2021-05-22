Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TSE:AUP traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.74. The company had a trading volume of 172,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,559. The company has a quick ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$11.77 and a twelve month high of C$26.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.