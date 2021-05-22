AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$43.97. 145,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$6.83 and a 12-month high of C$51.85.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

