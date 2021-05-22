Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $19.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVDL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $463.22 million, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
