Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report sales of $154.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.00 million to $154.75 million. Avalara reported sales of $116.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $652.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $796.60 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $127.39. The stock had a trading volume of 698,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,390. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.31. Avalara has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $185.37.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.