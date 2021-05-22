Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Avalara by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,063 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $90,583,281.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

