Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.180-2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.960-2.160 EPS.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 282,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,809. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

