AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.73 ($27.92).

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €22.55 ($26.52) on Friday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.75.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.