Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 341,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

