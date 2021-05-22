BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

BA stock opened at GBX 519.80 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 511.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 495.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In related news, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Insiders purchased 10,204 shares of company stock worth $5,042,719 in the last 90 days.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

