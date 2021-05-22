Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $385.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.17.

BIDU stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,906. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $6,756,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

