Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in bluebird bio by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in bluebird bio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in bluebird bio by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

BLUE stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

