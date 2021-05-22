Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.40 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $86.78. 1,532,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. Ball has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.