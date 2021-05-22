Ball (NYSE:BLL) Research Coverage Started at Longbow Research

Equities research analysts at Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.33. Ball has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $272,441,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

