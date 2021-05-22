Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$142.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by Bank of America from C$125.00 to C$142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$124.08.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$123.92 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$63.62 and a 1-year high of C$124.60. The stock has a market cap of C$80.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.49.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

