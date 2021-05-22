Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 90,945 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 51.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,945 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $34,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.85. 1,531,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.46 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

