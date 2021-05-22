Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $28,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $5,575,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.95. 8,572,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,140,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

