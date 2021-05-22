Bank of Nova Scotia Has $26.18 Million Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 669.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of MIC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 718,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.