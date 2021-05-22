Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 181.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $29,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.35. 2,329,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

