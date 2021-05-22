Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 48,968 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Humana were worth $40,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.05.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.00. The company had a trading volume of 935,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,090. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

