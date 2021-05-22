Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post sales of $143.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the lowest is $142.16 million. Banner reported sales of $147.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $559.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $562.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $561.70 million, with estimates ranging from $546.70 million to $585.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. 148,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,243. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. Banner has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

