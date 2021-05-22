Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 103,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

