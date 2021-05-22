Barclays Trims Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Target Price to $71.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $101.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMND. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

Lemonade stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

