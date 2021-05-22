Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 254,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $509.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

