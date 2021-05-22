Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.71.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$29.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.57. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.4905727 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

