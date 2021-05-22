Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $1.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

