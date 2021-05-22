Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 311.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,723,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.48. 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,409. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.59 and a 200 day moving average of $247.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.