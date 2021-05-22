Beldex Market Capitalization Tops $52.67 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $52.67 million and approximately $71,117.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

