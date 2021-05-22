Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $407,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,076,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,491,000 after acquiring an additional 168,997 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.31. 774,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,313. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

