Bell Bank Buys 10,042 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 213,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,183,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

