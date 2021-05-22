Bell Bank Has $2.04 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $838.69. 180,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,993. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $869.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $635.00 and a 12 month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

