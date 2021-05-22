Bell Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.99. 1,642,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,307. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

