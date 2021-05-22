Bell Bank Purchases 2,536 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bell Bank boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 230,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,218. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

