Bell Bank Sells 991 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bell Bank reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.