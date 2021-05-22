Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 69.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $15.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $860.77. 692,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $820.45 and a 200 day moving average of $738.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.00 and a 1-year high of $880.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

