Benchmark Boosts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $33.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,429. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

