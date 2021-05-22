Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 79,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 759,869 shares.The stock last traded at $52.39 and had previously closed at $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $9,707,561.50. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,044,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

