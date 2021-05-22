Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Gap Down to $28.20

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.20, but opened at $27.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 10,867 shares changing hands.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $637.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,712 shares of company stock worth $4,095,345. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

