BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Trading Down 0.8%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. 31 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of BioGaia AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

