BiomX (PHGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Get BiomX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.