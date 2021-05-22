BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.30.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $195.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $213.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.